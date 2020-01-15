Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Norwich - Peter J. Pappas, 92, beloved husband of Frances Gollner Pappas of Norwich died on Jan. 9, 2020 at Backus Hospital.
Born in Norwich, the son of James and Jennie Pappas.
Peter served in the Merchant Marines June 1944 to July 1945. He saw service in through-out the South Pacific. In October 1945, he enlisted in the Army Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant in the military police and honorably discharged on October 1948.
Peter was a CPA in Norwich and surrounding towns.
Peter is survived by his wife Frances of 63 years, a sister Heidi Petros and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by a son Jamie P. Pappas, three brothers, Charles, William and Andrew and a sister Georgia Marr.
The funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m.,Saturday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St, in Norwich. A wake will precede the funeral at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
