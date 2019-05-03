Peter R. "Chico" Andersen 1953 - 2019

Putnam - Peter R. Andersen lovingly known to all as Chico passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2019. Chico was born in Teaneck, NJ in June of 1953. During his childhood his family moved to Northeastern CT. Together they shared many adventures and experiences and made Putnam their home.

Chico loved his little town and wanted nothing more than to serve it as a Putnam Police Officer, and at the age of 42 he fulfilled his dream. He was the definition of a community police officer. He was highly thought of and frequently sought after by the residents of Putnam. When people needed help, they knew where to go, Chico. Chico served on the Putnam Police Department for 20 years before retiring. In his time, he served as a D.A.R.E. officer, was the face of the Thanksgiving meal drives outside of Price Chopper and was even known to stop motorists on holidays to give them gift baskets and to wish them well on their way and happy holidays. There is no true way to measure just how many people he touched, but his loss is felt by countless members of the community.

The outpouring of love and support his family has already received is a testament to the amazing man he was and how much he was loved.

In his retirement Chico enjoyed playing countless hours of bad golf and holding court at the Dunkin' Donuts on Woodstock Avenue with his Dunkin' Crew. He was always more interested in how others were and would go out of his way to make sure everyone felt welcomed at his table. He truly cherished the people he saw day in and day out.

Chico always said the thing he was most proud of were his daughters. Whether it was family gatherings, holidays, family vacations, going to the movies or Sunday breakfasts his most treasured times were with Amy, Heather and their families.

Chico is predeceased by his brother Mark Andersen, his mother Lois Andersen, and his father Carl J. Andersen. He is survived by his daughters Amy T. Moriarty and her partner Joe Fogarty, and his daughter Heather L. Andersen and son-in-law Rick Stanley and his grandsons Dominique and Roman Stanley. Chico is survived by his siblings Anne Harninger, Sally Andersen, Niel Andersen, Carla Andersen and her husband Marcus Walther, Laura Lefevre and her husband Richard, Judith Holt, Ingrid Lincoln and her husband Wayne, Ellen Andersen, and Gus Andersen and his wife Laura Fisher-Andersen. His is also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends who he loved.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Chico's family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Whole in the Wall Gang Camp, 565 Ashford Center Rd, Ashford, CT 06278. For memorial guestbook please visit www. GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 3 to May 5, 2019