Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter R. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter R. Anderson Obituary
Peter R. Anderson 1954 - 2019
Bozrah - Peter R. Anderson, 64, of Bozrah, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born on August 2, 1954, in New London, to Edward and Joan (Thurston) Anderson. Peter worked as a roofer and was a member of the United Roofers Local 9 Union. He was married to Deborah Caprilozzi, of Bozrah. She survives him. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 11 to 1 p.m. at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A full obituary will be published in a future edition.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now