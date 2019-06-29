|
Peter R. Anderson 1954 - 2019
Bozrah - Peter R. Anderson, 64, of Bozrah, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born on August 2, 1954, in New London, to Edward and Joan (Thurston) Anderson. Peter worked as a roofer and was a member of the United Roofers Local 9 Union. He was married to Deborah Caprilozzi, of Bozrah. She survives him. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 11 to 1 p.m. at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A full obituary will be published in a future edition.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 29 to July 1, 2019