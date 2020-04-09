|
Peter Stabach 1950 - 2020
TAFTVILLE - Peter Stabach age 69, of Taftville, passed away on April 5,2020 at his residence.
Peter was born on June 20,1950 and lived in Norwich his entire life. He was the son of John and Rita (Izbicki) Stabach.
Peter was predeceased by his son Peter David who died as a teenager. Peter is survived by his sister Jean Stover of Westerly, R.I., brothers Jack Stabach of Mystic Ct., Bill Stabach of Hanover, Ct. and several nieces and nephew.
In his younger years Peter worked at E.B., he loved to fly fish, surfing, firelighting and loved reading his Western novels and the bible. Peter was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all. He would give you his last dime if you needed it. His heart was huge. Peter was a very spiritual man and volunteered and attended Sacred Heart Church in Taftville regularly.
Peter was loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him and his kindness.
In light of current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made to Reliance Health, 40 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020