Peter W. Quercia 1954 - 2020

Ramona, Calif. - Peter Wade Quercia of Ramona, Calif., passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2020, at the age of 66.

He was born in Norwich, Conn., on February 7, 1954. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1972 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Southern California in 1976.

While in college, he worked for the LA Times and went on to work for various newspapers as an investigative reporter throughout his career. He also worked as a pollster for Roper and Gallup until retiring in 2008.

He was a member of the Indivisible Group in Ramona where he was active in the current local and national political scene.

He was a prolific writer who enjoyed sending letters to the editor concerning events of the day.

Peter had a zest for life, he was bright and inquisitive, he never stopped looking into a cause to fight for. He had a deep love of animals having numerous cats and dogs his entire life.

In his later years he became deeply religious, giving him a sense of peace long sought for and this gave him the opportunity to leave a legacy of love.

Peter was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Heath Quercia, and his stepbrother, Lucien Daigle. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa LaSalle Quercia, his father, Peter Quercia, stepmother, Jackie Quercia, and his brother, John Quercia.

Services will be private.

Donations may be made in his name to local food banks or animal shelters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store