|
|
Peter W. Trantalis Sr 1928 - 2019
Norwich - Peter W. Trantalis Sr., 91, entered eternal rest with the Lord reuniting with his beloved wife Mary in heaven on March 27th, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Norwich, CT on Feb. 23, 1928 to the late William and Soltana (Kuriagis) Trantalis. He served in the Army in the Korean War until his Honorable Discharge. On July 6, 1952 he was united in marriage at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Norwich to Mary [Welch]. She predeceased him on May 10, 2016.
Peter was a proud veteran, a hardworking man providing for his family as a Shipfitter at E.B. until his retirement. Family always came first to Peter and his legacy to them will live on.
He is survived by his sons; Peter Trantalis Jr and wife Rae-Jean, William Trantalis and wife Kim, daughter; Susan Birge, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his siblings; Louis, Dino, George, John Trantalis and Mary Michaels and his son-in-law; Robert Birge.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd from 6-8pm with Trisagion Service at 7pm, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. His body will be accepted into Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St., Norwich on Wednesday, April 3rd at 9am until the time of the service at 10am. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Tnpk., Norwich, CT.
Memorial Donation may be made to either Holy Trinity Church or The Center for Hospice Care of SE CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019