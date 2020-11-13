Peter Weiner 1938 - 2020
Cleveland Heights, Ohio - Peter Weiner, age 82, passed peacefully on November 8, 2020.
Beloved husband to Marilyn Weiner and beloved father of Brad Weiner (Amy), Philip Weiner (Jill), cherished grandfather to Alex (Mandy), Megan, Brooke, Camryn, Marissa, Dalton and Cole. Brother to Mona, and brother-in-law to Harriet (Mike), Howard (Arlene) as well as an uncle and great-uncle to many.
Peter Weiner worked for Bellefaire JCB for over 40 years and also worked the Suicide Prevention Center Hotline for many years.
He was an advocate for all people along with being a caregiver to many and truly embodied equality and equity of all people throughout his life.
Family is invited to celebrate the amazing life of Peter during his service at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. located at 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Those who cannot attend will be able to join a live stream service found at this link, www.bitly.com/largechapel
.