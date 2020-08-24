Philip J. Belliveau, Jr. 1947 - 2020
Taftville - Philip Joseph Belliveau, Jr. of Taftville, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 22, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1947, son of the late Philip, Sr. and Marie-Paule (Audette) Belliveau.
Philip is survived by his wife of 48 years Jonalyn (Sabolesky) Belliveau, and their children: Tiffany (Kenneth) Barry, Philip (Beth) Belliveau III, Timothy Belliveau, Crystal (Michael) Brown, Victoria Belliveau and fiancé Tim Pappas, and Kristine Belliveau. He also found great joy in being Pépère to his grandchildren, Georgia and Tyler Barry, Matthew and Connor Lynch, Zac and Lily Brown, Anna, Grace and Adam Kukulka.
Philip graduated from the Norwich Tech Carpentry Department in 1964. He joined the United States Navy Seabees and served two tours in Vietnam being Honorably Discharged in 1971. He worked for local contractors and later went on to be an instructor as the Head of the Norwich Technical High School Carpentry Department.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, 156 Providence St, Taftville, CT. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 260 Harland Rd, Norwich, CT with full Military Honors. Masks and social distancing will be required. Donations in his memory may be made to the following: Sacred Heart Church, Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry, or Sacred Heart School, all in Taftville, CT. Godere Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visit goderefuneralhome.com
