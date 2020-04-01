|
Philip J. Butts Sr. 1932 - 2020
Canterbury - Philip J. Butts Sr., 87, of Canterbury, went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Loretta Butts.
Philip was born in Putnam, September 26, 1932. He was the son of the late Leland and Doris (Shead) Butts. Phil was raised in Woodstock, where he worked on the family farm.
Phil was a master of many traits, including loving father, adoring grandfather, commercial truck driver, construction worker, warehouse manager and bus driver. He was a member of the Muddy Brook Fire Department, member of Gideons International and a longtime member of the Church of the Nazarene.
He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1954 and was presented with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Connecticut Veterans Wartime Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.
Phil will be greatly missed and remembered most for his ability to light up a room with his smile, laughter and sense of humor, his love for family and family gatherings. He had a love of dogs, wood carving, music, painting, traveling, gardening, fishing and the outdoors.
His family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the team at Hartford HealthCare Palliative and Hospice Care. The professional and loving manner in which they treated Phil and supported his family will be remembered always.
Phil will be deeply missed by sons, Philip Jr. and wife Gail of Clover, S.C., David of Canterbury, Steven of Vershire, Vt., Kevin and wife Kim of Brooklyn, Michael and wife Carrie of Harrisville, R.I.; daughters, Luanne Bond and husband Ken of Thompson, Shawna Sanzone of Dayville, Melanie Main and husband George of Canterbury, Kileen Nadeau and husband Mike of Southbury; his 31 loving grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by a daughter, Sheryl, a brother, Richard, and son-in-law, Dominick Sanzone.
A memorial and celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's honor to the Gideons International, P O Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, Danielson Church of the Nazarene, 440 Westcott Rd., Danielson, CT 06239, Douglas Camp Meeting Association, PO Box 305, Douglas, MA 01516.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020