Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Phillip Andrew Wintrow

Phillip Andrew Wintrow Obituary
Phillip Andrew Wintrow 1959 - 2019
Dayville - Phillip Andrew Wintrow, 60, of Dayville formerly of Vandalia, OH, died October 13, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Auger) Wintrow, they were married October 23, 1981. He was born August 6, 1959 in Dayton, OH, son of Charles Thomas and Therese (Juenger) Wintrow.
Phillip grew up in Ohio and moved to Dayville after his discharge from the U. S. Navy. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Pfizer, enjoyed directing plays and playing the lead in several plays at the Killingly Community Theatre. He was a Lector at St. Anne's Church in Ballouville. Phillip loved umpiring for Dayville Attawaugan Little League and woodworking.
He leaves his wife Jeanne, parents Charles and Therese Wintrow of Vandalia, OH, children Jacinda St. James and her husband Alan of Dayville, Zachary Wintrow and his wife Molly of Tewksbury, MA, Abigail Wintrow of Arlington, VA, siblings Mary DeBois and her husband Steve of Dover, OH, Tom Wintrow and his wife Becky of Akron, OH, Jeff Wintrow and his wife Teri of Vandalia, OH, Chris Wintrow and his wife Megan of Vandalia, OH, Terry Wintrow and his wife Lori of Kettering, OH, Bill Wintrow and his wife Lisa of Findlay, OH, granddaughters Big Faith and Little Faith, grandson Miles and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Apostle Church, 10 Railroad Ave, Plainfield, CT, burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wauregan, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. Share a memory at www.
gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
