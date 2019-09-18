Home

Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
Phyllis Perry
Phyllis A. Perry

Phyllis A. Perry Obituary
Phyllis A. Perry 1939 - 2019
Jewett City - Phyllis A. Perry, 79, passed away on September 11, 2019 at W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born on November 4, 1939 in New London, daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Ciereszewski. Phyllis was united in marriage to George Perry. He predeceased her.
Phyllis was employed as a housekeeper for twenty five years at Colonial Health and Rehab, formerly Village Manor. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Scott Perry and his wife, Donna Perry of Jewett City and Jeff Perry and his wife, Sue Perry of Killingly; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Griswold. Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
