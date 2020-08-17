Phyllis A. Wild 1947 - 2020
Clayton, NJ - Phyllis A. Wild passed away peacefully at home in Clayton, NJ, August 12, 2020, after 73 years, and an 8-year battle with cancer. She was the world to her family.
Phyllis was born in Putnam, CT and had spent many years in Maryland, Virginia and most recently South Jersey. Over the years she had worked as a hairdresser and bookkeeper but her true passion was her grandchildren. She was her grandchildren's #1 fan.
Life is not made up of great sacrifices or duties, but of little things in which smiles and kindness are what show heart and grace. It's those little things that make life big. Phyllis was intent, resolute and candid. Her world might have been small, but her life was big. It was family, tennis, the beach, a cozy book and, of course, a good cup of decaf coffee. Enjoy those little things and one day you'll look back and realize they were big things.
Phyllis was the daughter of the late Earl Wild and Mary (nee Marszalek) Wild. She is survived by her daughters, Kristen and her husband Dean Peterson and Kimberly Grover. Phyllis was the proud grandmother of Victoria Ruff and Roy and Jack Peterson. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her siblings, Sandra Roth, Earl Wild, Jr. and Patti Couture; as well as her fur babies, Bean, Fred, Sophie, Charlie and Millie.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to gather with the family to remember and pay tribute to Phyllis on Saturday, August 29, between 11 am and 1 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes, 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn. The reuniting of those loved with nature will be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Angelic Hospice 1050 Mantua Pike, First Floor, Wenonah, NJ 08090, www.angelichospice.net
To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
