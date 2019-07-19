|
|
Phyllis Jane Odum 1934 - 2019
Indianapolis, IN. - With profound sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, Phyllis Jane, on July 16, 2019 in her 85th year. She was born to John W. and Mildred I. (Warren) Rutledge on March 23, 1934. She was the fourth of seven children.
She was the beloved mother of Mark (Sandy) Odum of Holdenville, Oklahoma; Rebekah (Rodney) Shirley of Indianapolis, Indiana; Timothy (Charlotte) Odum of Holdenville, Oklahoma; Rhoda (Don) Stivers of Mabelvale, Arkansas; Paul Odum of Dayville, Connecticut; Jonathan (Rosalee) Odum of Tupelo, Mississippi; Ruth (Jess) Starr of Minot, North Dakota; Mary (Jonathan) Hudson of Fishers, Indiana; Martha (Mark) Stacy of Purcell, Oklahoma; Daniel (Wendy) Odum of Ashford, Connecticut; and Samuel (Jenifer) Odum of Canton, Illinois. She was grandmother to 29 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Donna (Ray) Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne and son David as well as her sisters Doris and Carol; brothers John, Paul and Daniel; and one great-grandchild, Adeline.
Visitation will be held at the Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson, Connecticut, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019.
A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at Acts II Ministries 1366 Riverside Drive, Thompson, CT. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Phyllis Jane Odum Memorial fund payable to Rhoda Stivers (daughter of Phyllis) 2323 McPherson Spring Road Mabelvale, Arkansas 72103. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 19 to July 21, 2019