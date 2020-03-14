|
|
Priscilla B. Hicks 1931 - 2020
Eastford - Priscilla (Bosworth) Hicks 88 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 11, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital after a short illness. Her husband, K. Raymond Hicks of 50 years died in 2001. She was born on April 14, 1931to Benjamin and Adeline (Sumner) Bosworth.
She leaves her daughter, Gail Jackson and her husband, Gil of Webster, MA, a son Rodney Hicks and his wife Wanda of Pomfret Center, CT, five grandchildren, Matthew Bard, Amy Hafensteiner, Kathy Hicks, Roy Hicks and Erik Jackson, six great-grandchildren, Noah, Tanner, Xander, Liam, Adian and Rory. A sister, June Staveski of Eastford, CT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Bard in 2000.
She was born in Eastford, CT and resided there her entire life. She graduated from Woodstock Academy in 1949. Priscilla worked at the University of Connecticut as a lab technician for 17 years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, tending to her flower gardens, shopping for "bargains," sewing and crafts. She is well known for her Teddy Bear Museum.
Please consider making a memorial contribution to ST Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT.
Please visit www.smithandwalkerfh.com to post a message of comfort, share a fond memory, or light a candle in remembrance of Priscilla.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020