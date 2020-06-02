Rachel Glaude 1939 - 2020
Danielson - Rachel S. Glaude, 80 of Danielson, CT passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a long illness at her home in Danielson, CT. She was born October 14, 1939 in Killingly, CT, daughter of the late Theodore and Alexina (Pelletier) Charbonneau. She was the beloved wife of Rene G. Glaude they were married April 23, 1960 at St. James Church, Danielson, CT.
Rachel was a communicant of St. James Church. She was a Den Leader with the Cub Scouts. Rachel worked as a manager for Benny's Store in Danielson for 28 years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles and loved to cook.
She leaves her husband of sixty years Rene Glaude of Danielson, CT; her children Guy (Linda) Glaude of East Hampton, CT, Jeffrey (Barbara) Glaude of Simsbury, CT, Greg (Tammy) Glaude of Killingly, CT, Randie (Ken) Long of Killingly, CT and Jamie (Kari) Glaude of East Windsor, CT; her grandchildren Evan, Jennifer, Andrew, Eric, Alexa, Marc, Lindsey, Jason, Jessica, Gwendolyn, Parker and Jordyn; her great-granddaughter Riley; her siblings Theresa King of Danielson, CT and Ronald Charbonneau of Melbourne, FL. Also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Veronica Glaude.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. James Church, Danielson, CT with burial to follow at All Hollows Cemetery, Moosup, CT services will be private. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.