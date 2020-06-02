Rachel Glaude
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Glaude 1939 - 2020
Danielson - Rachel S. Glaude, 80 of Danielson, CT passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a long illness at her home in Danielson, CT. She was born October 14, 1939 in Killingly, CT, daughter of the late Theodore and Alexina (Pelletier) Charbonneau. She was the beloved wife of Rene G. Glaude they were married April 23, 1960 at St. James Church, Danielson, CT.
Rachel was a communicant of St. James Church. She was a Den Leader with the Cub Scouts. Rachel worked as a manager for Benny's Store in Danielson for 28 years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles and loved to cook.
She leaves her husband of sixty years Rene Glaude of Danielson, CT; her children Guy (Linda) Glaude of East Hampton, CT, Jeffrey (Barbara) Glaude of Simsbury, CT, Greg (Tammy) Glaude of Killingly, CT, Randie (Ken) Long of Killingly, CT and Jamie (Kari) Glaude of East Windsor, CT; her grandchildren Evan, Jennifer, Andrew, Eric, Alexa, Marc, Lindsey, Jason, Jessica, Gwendolyn, Parker and Jordyn; her great-granddaughter Riley; her siblings Theresa King of Danielson, CT and Ronald Charbonneau of Melbourne, FL. Also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Veronica Glaude.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. James Church, Danielson, CT with burial to follow at All Hollows Cemetery, Moosup, CT services will be private. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved