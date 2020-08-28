1/1
Racine Caron Jr.
1935 - 2020
Racine Caron, Jr. 1935 - 2020
Killingly - Racine F. "Pete" Caron, Jr., 85, passed away unexpectedly August 27, 2020 at home. He was born April 20, 1935 in Moosup, CT, son of the late Racine F. Caron, Sr. and Yvonne (Dersoursey) Caron. He was united in marriage to Carol A. (Kirkconnell) Caron on November 28, 1957, in Dayville, CT, they were married for over 55 years. She died in 2013.
Pete and his wife operated Pete's Burner Service for many years. Pete loved camping, he and his wife traveled the country with favorites like Maine and Cape Cod being a frequent stop. He loved his pets and his yearly Christmas light displays.
He is survived by daughters Pearl and her husband Kurt Taylor of Smithfield, VA, Debra and her husband Earl Collelo of Plainfield, CT, Sandy and her husband Dennis Benoit of Paxton, MA; five grandchildren Shawna, Michele, Tanya, Corey and Caitlin, ten great grandchildren, his sister Lucille and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister. Funeral Service will be at a later date. Donation maybe made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
