Ragan Lewis Cary
1938 - 2020
Griswold - Ragan Lewis Cary, 82, of Union, ME and Griswold, CT, left this world on August 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 29, 1938, daughter of William Bennett Lewis and Sarah Johnson Lewis. Predeceased by her son, John, and her brother Lawrence Lewis, she leaves behind her beloved husband of 63 years, John Cary and 4 daughters, Ragan Bartlett of Bowdoin, ME, Catharine Cary of Paris, France, Sarah Cary and Henry Walmsley of Griswold, CT and Susannah and James Perkins of Del Norte, Colorado. She is survived by her sister Lucy Lewis Johnson of Lagrangeville, NY. Ragan adored children and was known for her easy contagious laugh, her desire to share her family's lives, and her love for each of them.
A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021. She is greatly missed.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
