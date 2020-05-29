Ralph Banning 1933 - 2020
Bozrah - Ralph E. Banning, 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1933 to the late Orrin and Doris (Grandy) Banning and the loving husband of Dorothy "Dot" (Bousquet) Banning.
Ralph was a lifelong resident of the town Bozrah and spent most of his life helping his community and shying away from the recognition; he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a 70-year charter member of the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company and was active until 2012; he served as a past chief, and mentor to many, he was also a member of the Bozrah Rod and Gun Club and New London County Chiefs. Ralph worked in the construction industry as a master mechanic, if there was anything that needed fixing in the town, he was there to lend a hand. He was a devoted husband and loving father; he enjoyed the time spent with his family hunting and fishing and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dot Banning of Bozrah; his children Evelyn Brown of Bozrah, Ralph T. Banning of Tolland, David Banning of Bozrah, Daniel Banning of Bozrah, Robert Banning of Guilford and their spouses; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his son Russell Banning and brother James Banning.
A private graveside service will be held at the Bozrah Rural-Johnson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Ralph's memory may be made to the Bozrah Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 2 Bozrah, CT 06334.
Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements, visit belmontfh.com to leave condolences.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2020.