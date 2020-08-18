1/1
Randy P. Bourdia
Randy P. Bourdia 1961 - 2020
Danielson - Randy P. Bourdia, 58, of Danielson, died unexpectedly Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. He was the companion of 32 years of Diane Auger.
He was born August 28, 1961, in Putnam, son of the late Lionel and Joan (LaFontaine) Bourdia.
Randy had worked at Nutmeg Container in Putnam for the last 6 years. He enjoyed fishing and playing pool with his friends.
He leaves his companion, Diane, his sister, Debra Diaz of Moosup, his niece, Judy Sherman of Canterbury, and several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother and father, and his brother Allen Bourdia in 2009.
A graveside service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, Maple Street, Danielson.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
