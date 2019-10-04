Home

Raymond A. Donais Obituary
Raymond A. Donais 1935 - 2019
Canterbury - Raymond A. Donais, 84 past away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Plainfield Emergency Care Center, Plainfield, CT.
His wife of 50 years, Jacqueline (Quintal) Donais died in 2009. He leaves his daughter, Andrea Donais and her fiance, Bryan Tatro of Canterbury, two grandchildren Courtney Knudson of Dandridge, TN. and Tiffany Knudson of North Charleston, SC. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Donais.
He was born in Putnam, CT son of the late Antonio Donais and Loretta (Beaulac) Donais. Raymond served in Korea with the US Navy. He was a surveyor for the State of CT.
A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm, followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA 01570
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his memory to the .
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
