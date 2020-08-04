Raymond Balick 1933 - 2020
Danielson - Raymond Balick of Danielson passed away on August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Vinter) Balick and was born in New Britain, CT on February 10, 1933. Ray was a 1952 graduate of KHS where he met his classmate and high school sweetheart, Lorraine Kieltyka. They were married in 1953 at LaSalette Church in Brooklyn. She survives him.
While at Killingly High School, he excelled in football, baseball, and track where he won the 1952 State Open Championship in the javelin and finished third at the New England Championships. In 2015, he was inducted into the Killingly High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
After graduation, Ray enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served 4 years assigned to the Atomic Energy Commission. After his honorable discharge in 1956, he continued his education at Putnam Trade School, Central Connecticut State College, and the University of Connecticut where he received his master's degree. He worked 5 years as a machinist at William Prym and then began a 33 year teaching career at Ellis Tech in the Machine Tool department retiring in 1995.
He was a devoted and loving family man who found great joy being surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were the treasures of his life.
He enjoyed traveling with his family throughout the US holding many fond memories of yearly vacations to Myrtle Beach for over 40 years with his entire family. His most treasured trip was to the American Military Cemetery in Luxembourg where he visited the grave site of his brother Adolph who was killed during The Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
Ray was a communicant of St. James Church in Danielson and a valued member of the St. James Construction Crew. He volunteered for more than 40 summers at the St. James Bazaar.
In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Chester (Gerry), his sons, Steven and Glenn (Nancy), 9 grandchildren Casey Hardell (James), Courtney Eslin, Cydney Cardinal (Trevor), Krystyna and Erik Chester, Veronica, Rebekah, Theresa, and Katerina Balick, 7 great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Eslin, Greyson, Camden, Declan, Jackson, and Finley Cardinal, and Lincoln Hardell. He is also survived by his brother Paul, sister Dolores Provost and several nieces. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 2 sisters (Joan and Jennie) and 4 brothers (Joseph, Charles, Adolph, and Leo).
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. James Church in Danielson on Friday August 7, 2020 at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Danielson with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James School 12 Franklin Street Danielson, CT 06239 or Hospice of Northeastern CT P.O. Box 632 Putnam, CT 06260. tillinghastfh.com