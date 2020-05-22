Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Raymond C. Breault

Raymond C. Breault Obituary
Raymond C. Breault 1941 - 2020
Sterling - Raymond C. Breault, 78, of Sterling passed away at the Harrington Court Healthcare Facility in Colchester on May 17, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, Connecticut on Oct 25, 1941, a son to the late Isabelle (Cote) and Medore Breault. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years Yvette (Poirier) Breault.
Raymond resided for most of his life in Sterling, CT. He was active in his community serving as a member of the Sterling Fire Department and an EMT for 25 years. He was last employed by Foxwoods Casino before retiring in 2005.
He is survived by his children Michael Breault and wife Lisa, of Savannah, GA, Rene Breault and fiancée Jennifer of Sterling, Phillippe Breault and wife Cathy of Moosup; Denise Kowalyshyn and husband James of Plainfield and Carma Oakes-Breault; brother George Breault of Milo, ME; 11 grandchildren; Michael Jr., Maria, Anita, Phillippe, Heather, Autumn, Adam, Madison, Joselyn, Zachary and Gabrielle. 2 great grandchildren; Bizma, and Aatif, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond was predeceased by his brother Paul Breault and sister Helen Bowden.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions there will be a funeral mass held at All Hallows Church in Moosup, with a burial to follow within the Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold, at a later date and time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Raymond's name to the Sterling Fire Department 225 Main Street, Sterling, CT 06377.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020
