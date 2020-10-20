Raymond C. Moffitt 1944 - 2020

Canterbury - Raymond C. Moffitt, 76, of Canterbury, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020.

He was born in Norwich, on March 17, 1944, son to the late Louise (Porucznik) and Raymond K. Moffitt. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy E. (Davis) Moffitt. Mr. Moffitt graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1962. He was a very creative carpenter all his life, his passion for wood working and talent for fixing everything will be greatly missed. His love for family and values instilled will forever be cherished. In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by his children Patricia (John) Groff, Susan Chappell, Ronnie (Gina) Moffitt, Roy (Christina) Moffitt and Todd (Natalia) Moffitt; sisters Marilyn (Paul) Pasture, Phyllis Wakely and Claudia (Ronald) Bettez; grandchildren Rebecca (Ken) Preston, William Groff, Allen and Heidi Chappell, Annie and Silas Moffitt, Bradley, Camden, Andrew, and Dustin Moffitt, Michael and Matthew Moffitt and 2 great-grandchildren. Raymond was predeceased by his brother-in-law John Wakely.

As a devoted Christian he always took the time to help and support others.

There will be a graveside service held in the Westminster Cemetery, 395 Westminster Rd., Canterbury, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Pomfret.



