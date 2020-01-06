|
Raymond J. Campbell, Jr. 1960 - 2019
Griswold - Ray Campbell passed away in late December with his loving dog, Bailey, by his side. Ray was born and grew up in Plattsburgh, NY. Ray worked in the cable industry for many years earning the nickname Cable Dog. Work brought him to different states throughout New England, finally settling down in Griswold, CT. Ray was known for being a die-hard Buffalo Bills and Yankees fan. Ray was a kind and charismatic person who leaves behind numerous family members and friends from upstate New York down to Florida. A Celebration of Life for our beloved Ray will be held at the Jacques-Cartier Club on January 11th at 1pm.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020