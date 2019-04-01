|
Raymond "Ray" Kane 1966 - 2019
Florida - Raymond "Ray" Kane, 52, formerly of Norwich, died unexpectedly on Friday March 29th.
He was born in Norwich on Oct. 11, 1966. He was very successful in sales and distribution, and years ago had been owner and operator of the Lincoln Inn and Ziggy's Bar.
Ray was a lover of life and all its experiences, from Grateful Dead concerts and everything Jerry Garcia to traveling and making new friends everywhere he went. Ray's family and friends describe him as "larger than life" and say he would light up any room he entered; he had such a sparkle in his eyes and his specialty was making people smile. His true passion, as it was well known, was his children, Cameron and Caitlyn.
Ray is survived by his mother, Benita "Betty" Kane; his children, Cameron Kane and Caitlyn Kane; brother, James Kane and his wife Jennifer; niece, Hayley Acevedo; nephew, Timothy Kane; and Cameron and Caitlyn's mother, Kimberly Kane.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 5th from 1pm – 4:30pm at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Celebration of Life event will follow beginning at 5pm at the Knights of Columbus, 47 Second St., Taftville, CT. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Ray wasn't a flower guy but loved his kids more than anything. Donations to them in his memory may be made to the Go Fund Me account titled, Ray Kane Memorial Fund.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019