Raymond L. Brown 1931 - 2020
Sterling - Raymond L. Brown, Sr. died July 3, 2020 at his home with his wife Mary and son Butch by his side, along with his Beagle Chomper. He was born Sept. 23, 1931 to the late Raymond E. and Lillian (Hall) Brown. Raymond was drafted in 1952. He served in the Korean War. He was a SGT. 1st Class in the Army and worked as a mechanic. When he returned home he married Mary Mackie and they raised 2 sons. Raymond worked at his father's auto garage in Sterling from 1954 to 2014 when he closed the doors to enjoy retirement. He enjoyed working on all vehicles but loved his fast cars, Fords and Hot Rods. He would light up when he told his stories about the fast cars he drove over the years. Raymond leaves his wife of 64 years Mary; sons Raymond Jr. (Butch), Richard (Jeanette), grandson Kevin, sister Arlene Zelinsky, nieces, nephews, many friends , his beloved beagle Chomper and his angel Julie. Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com