Raymond L. Gingras Sr.
Raymond L. Gingras Sr. 1931 - 2020
Killingly - Raymond L. Gingras Sr. 89, passed quietly in his sleep at his home in Killingly on October 3, 2020. Raymond was born on July 14, 1931 in Dayville to the late Edward and Antonia (Briere) Gingras. He graduated from Killingly High School in 1949, where he met and married the love of his life, Elaine Baranski, they were married April 7, 1951 and remained so for over 69 years. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon return from Germany, he was employed at Rogers Corp. and then by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail Carrier for over 25 years. Raymond is survived by his wife Elaine of Killingly. Daughters Susan Johnson of Southington, CT, and Michelle (Ronald) Laporte of Killingly. A son Mark A. Gingras of Killingly and son-in-law Earl French of Eastford, CT. Five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and a brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Elizabeth Gingras of Purcelville, VA. He was predeceased by a son Raymond L. Gingras Jr., a daughter Karen French, and a brother and sister-in-law Leonard and Louise Gingras. The family would like to thank Stephanie Lapointe, Lori Koch, Nancy Shaw and all the workers of Hartford Health Care Hospice that made Raymond's last days a joy to the family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 9:00AM-11:00AM in Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at Our Lady of LaSalette Church, Brooklyn. Burial with full military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Dayville. tillinghastfh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
