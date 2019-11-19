|
|
Raymond L. Plassmann 1923 - 2019
Moosup - Raymond leaves a daughter, Ellen (Paul) Durand, a son, Carl (Cheryl) Plassmann, grandsons Booth O'Connell and David Plassmann, step-grandchildren Jennifer Leonard, Jessica Pegurri and Brad Favreau and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Janette, their son Thomas, also two brothers, Ernest and Harold Plassmann.
Raymond served in WWII in the Army Air Corps navigating a B17 bomber as it flew 30 missions over enemy territory. After earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, 1st Lieutenant Plassmann was honorably discharged in October of 1945. His marriage to Janette Wibberley followed and as he pursued his degree at Willimantic Teacher's College, daughter Ellen was born. Raymond taught elementary school for many years, earning his Masters' Degree in 1962 and becoming principal of Moosup Elementary shortly after. He held various part-time jobs during summer break and on evenings and weekends to support his growing family. In addition to his military service and his service educating the children of the community, he also volunteered as a Sunday School superintendent, a 4H leader, in the Civil Air Patrol, a volunteer at Pierce Baptist Home and Village Manor (currently Colonial Rehab) driving patients to appointments and presenting travelogues and slide shows for the patients' entertainment. He volunteered at Aldrich Free Library, was a member of the Plainfield Historical Society and donated 16 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over many years.
Raymond enjoyed a long retirement and had many hobbies and interests, including riding his BMW motorcycle. He was a lifetime member of the Central Cycle Club. He enjoyed playing ping pong and worked preparing breakfasts at the club, even after his riding days were over. He was a lover of classical music, a photographer including a full dark room and a gardener. He mastered many crafts, including stained glass, basket making, chair caning and blacksmithing.
Raymond lived his life with quiet dignity and competence. Whatever challenge life sent him, he did his best, always doing a good job and rarely complained. Raymond always tried to follow the philosophy of his father, Ernest, who said "If you can't say something good about someone don't say anything"
Relatives and friends are invited to Tullis Tap House, 259 Preston, Road, Griswold on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. for a calling hour and a Celebration of Life at 11:00 A.M. followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Arc of Quinebaug Valley, a nonprofit human service agency that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at 687 Cook Hill Rd., Danielson, CT 06239 or to the CT Audubon Center at 218 Day Rd., Pomfret Center, CT 06259. tillinghastfh.com.
