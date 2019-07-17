|
Raymond Leo Bernier 1931 - 2019
Danielson - Raymond Leo Bernier, 88, of Danielson died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA. Beloved husband of Nancy (DeVillez) Bernier, they were married for 67 years. Ray was born on April 26, 1931 in Brooklyn, CT, son of the late Romeo and Leonie (Grenon) Bernier.
Ray was a communicant of St. James Church in Danielson, a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U. S. Army. He worked as a Kilnman at American Standard for 30 years and retired at the age of 80 from NEPS in Woodstock after 20 years, working with individuals with intellectual disabilities. Ray enjoyed woodworking and was an avid reader.
He leaves his wife Nancy, sons; Theodore Bernier and his wife Robin of Dayville, Scott Bernier and fiancée Karen of Espyville, PA, daughters; Susan Boies of Woodstock, Renee Hart and her husband Neal of Pomfret Center, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, siblings Romeo Bernier of Brooklyn, Robert Bernier and his wife Lucille of Brooklyn, Lucille Ledogar of Florida, many nieces and nephews and his cat Mia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Arrangements by Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 17 to July 19, 2019