Raymond M. Mailhot 1937 - 2019
Brooklyn - Raymond M. Mailhot, 81, of Brooklyn, CT, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born September 8, 1937 in Danielson, CT, he was the son of the late Eva and Joseph Mailhot. He graduated from Killingly High School in 1956 and married Ernestine Lasnier that same year. Together they raised two daughters and two sons.
Raymond worked for Kaman Aerospace for over 35 years. After retiring, Raymond explored his talent and passion for woodworking. He also loved photography, trips to the casino, his family and his home in Brooklyn.
He will be remembered as a kind, loving man who had a quiet sense of humor. Known as "Poppa" to his six grandchildren, he had an easygoing and genuine approach. There are some that feel their cup is half empty; others half full. Poppa's glass was always filled to the top and his family was honored to have his presence in their lives.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ernestine. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Susan James, Laura Deschenes, John Mailhot, and Matthew Mailhot (Laurie). Raymond will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Joshua Larkin, Brandon Deschenes (Anita), Danielle Howes (Robert), Neysha Larkin, Allison Mailhot and Rachel Mailhot as well as his great-grandson Jason Larkin.
Funeral Services will be private. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019