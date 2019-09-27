|
Raymond (Pete) Marien 1933 - 2019
Taftville - Raymond (Pete) Marien 86 of Norwich, passed away on September 23, 2019 with his family by his side. Pete was born on September 6, 1933, the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Bourdon) Marien of Taftville. He was predeceased by his brother, J. Roger Marien and his sister, Doris Rose Marien. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Marien Chester, his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Janet Marien, his grandchildren Jennifer Bordenca, Kacie Chester, and Nicholas Marien; his great grandson Jameson Chester-Ertsgard; his sister Theresa Portelance, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Gerry Marien, and his sister and brother-in-law Rita and Bob Dugas, as well as many nieces and nephews and his earth angel and love, Bernice Mileski.
Pete was born and raised in Taftville, CT and has been a communicant of Sacred Heart Church for most of his life. In his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball for the Shyma Club where he was known as the Lanky Set Shot Artist, and he enjoyed going dancing at the Jewett City Hotel with his sister Rita and their friends. From 1953-1955, Pete served in the 19th Infantry Regiment of the US Army. He received a Korean Service medal, Good Conduct medal, a UN Service medal and a National Defense Service Medal. Pete was a Taftville volunteer fireman and worked at Amgraph Packaging for 39 years before he retired. Pete loved sports. In addition to playing basketball, he was an amateur golfer, soft ball player/pitcher, and a superb bowler having bowled his first 300 game in 1973 and being inducted into the Don Carter-Ebonite "300 Club" leading the way for his son Peter and grandson Nick, who is a recent New England Bowling Association champion.
In later years, Pete enjoyed day trips to the casinos. He went to Foxwoods to play bingo and to the Mohegan Sun Racebook. Pete most enjoyed the time he spent with his sisters and brothers, their families and Bernice. He held fast to family traditions especially his family's Christmas Eve tradition of singing Christmas Carols and visiting with Santa and his family's French Canadian New Year's Day tradition of family blessings and eating meat pies.
Pete is remembered for his kind soul, his wit, his love of traditions, sports, rainy days and thunderstorms and music and will be remembered for his home cooked meals.
There will be a mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. September 30 at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville meeting directly at Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville with Military honors. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made tothe Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 20, 290 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019