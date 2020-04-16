|
Raymond O. Bergeron 1943 - 2020
N. Grosvenordale - Raymond O. Bergeron, 77, of Reardon Rd., died Monday afternoon April 13, 2020 at Westview Healthcare. He was the loving husband of the late Jill N. (Brownlie) Bergeron. Born in Webster, MA, he was the son of Lucienne B. (Lamoureux) Bergeron of N. Grosvenordale and the late Ovide T. Bergeron.
Mr. Bergeron worked for many years for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation in the maintenance department.
Ray was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post 67 in N. Grosvenordale and a lifetime member of both the Thompson Little League and the former Knights of Columbus Council 2087 in N. Grosvenordale. Ray enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and was an avid New England sports fan.
Ray was a wonderful man who dedicated his life to being a thoughtful, loving, and supportive father and son. He was known as Dad, DOM, Pepere, Pop-Pop, Helmut, Uncle Reema and The Trickster throughout his life and brought much laughter and joy to his family and friends.
Westview Healthcare staff called him a ray of sunshine and that he would look up to heaven and say, "I'm coming Jill; I will see you soon." His family takes comfort in knowing that he is now with the Lord celebrating with his wife, Jill and his father, Ovide.
Raymond is survived by his mother, Lucienne Bergeron; his children, Kevin Bergeron and his wife Pamela of N. Grosvenordale and Rebecca Bergeron of Spring, TX; a brother, Leonard Bergeron and his wife Cindy of Tarrifville; and his grandchildren, Jeremy, Maxwell, Jill, Nicole, Lauren, and Anthony.
Due to the current global pandemic, a private funeral service and burial was held. A public memorial Mass of Christian burial for Raymond will be held in the near future. A notice will be published.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445 or , Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Valade Funeral Home & Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255.
Due to the fact that the family is unable to have a proper reception whereby we can share laughter, tears, and funny stories and memories of Ray, please feel free to write a letter/note sharing a memory about Ray so that we can share those recollections with our family. Letters/notes may be sent to Rebecca Bergeron, 6322 Darby Way, Spring, TX 77389 or emailed to [email protected] The family would love to hear from you.
He will be forever in his family's hearts.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020