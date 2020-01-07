Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
Rebecca J. Mackie


1930 - 2019
Rebecca J. Mackie Obituary
Rebecca J. Mackie 1930 - 2019
Sterling - Sterling- Rebecca J. Mackie, 89, passed away at the W.W. Backus Hospital on Dec 31, 2019.
She was born in Nashville, TN on Sept 9, 1930, a daughter to the late Ruth (Taylor) and Clarence Bevill.
Rebecca was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and volunteering in Norwich as a foster grandparent at Mothers Retreat. She will be missed greatly by all who loved and knew her.
She is survived by her children Michael Mackie, Norma Sherman and husband Stuart Sherman; siblings Clarence Beville Jr, Martha Shrader, Pat Bowers, Sherry Bevill; grandchildren Kerric and Knowelle Sherman; godson Jason Adamec; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers James, Bobby, Jessie, Talvin and Danny Bevill.
There will be calling hours held at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield on Thurs. Jan 16th from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Memorial Service being held at 7:00 PM. Burial is private.
For online condolences http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
