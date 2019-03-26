|
|
Reggie P. Savaria 1966 - 2019
Southbridge, MA - Reggie P Savaria passed away on March 21 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Reggie made his home in Southbridge and Sturbridge Mass. Reggie was born on July 25 1966 to Urbain and Marion Savaria ( Menard ), who predeceased him, in Seattle Washington. Reggie was predeceased by his sister Leslie Braithwaite. Reggie was a long haul truck driver for Robbie White Trucking. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Jennie Pezanko his brothers Urbain Savaria, Dwight Savaria, Chris Savaria, Mike Savaria and Todd Savaria and his sister Kim Hoxsie all of Connecticut, he is survived by many nephews and nieces and numerous aunts and uncles in the Massachusetts area. Funeral services are private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019