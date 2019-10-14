|
Rena M. Vincent 1922 - 2019
Plainfield - Rena M. Vincent, 97, of Plainfield, passed away on October 10, 2019.
She was born in Griswold, CT on May 1, 1922, a daughter to the late Lodivine (Fontaine) and Joseph Dufresne.
Rena resided in Plainfield for most of her life and was a member of the Plainfield Senior Citizens Center. She was employed at Pervel Industries for 10 years retiring in 1985. During her retirement she loved to travel. She was an avid reader and crocheted many items for the Birthing Center at Day Kimball Hospital.
Rena is survived by her daughter Donna York and husband Jack of Moosup; grandchildren Bethany Kosma and husband Brian, their children Jonna, Kameron, Lily and Ivy, all of Moosup; Kathleen York, of Basel, Switzerland; Nathan Vincent of Central Village; Aaron Vincent and wife Karen, their children Rebecca and Andrew of Plainfield. She also leaves a brother Jerry Dufresne of Florida and a special niece, Janis Pollack of North Smithfield, RI.
Rena was predeceased by her husband George Vincent, son Bill Vincent and his wife, Claire; a sister, Jeannette Cote and a brother, Joseph Dufresne.
There will be a Memorial Mass and burial to be held at a later date and time.
In memory of Rena and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tribute Program PO Box 1000 Dept#142 Memphis, TN 38148. www.dougherty brosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019