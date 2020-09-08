Rene Ferland Sr. 1935 - 2020
Putnam - Rene L. Ferland, Sr., 84, of Richmond Rd. passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Helen (Zurowski) Ferland, who he married on February 4, 1961. Born in Grosvenordale, he was the son of the late Dorrillez and Orianna (Desautels) Ferland.
Rene was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force and he had the privilege of playing first base on the Air Force's baseball team. He was employed by and retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Rene was an avid sports fan and could always be seen routing for his favorite New England Teams the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and of course the UConn women's basketball team.
Rene's family describe him as a kind, sincere and peaceful man whom children were naturally drawn to. It also appeared that nature loved Rene as much as he loved nature. He spent hours sitting out behind his house on the wood line and the chipmunks would come and sit by him and chirp. Years ago, he was able to train a wild Red Wing Black Bird to eat right out of his hand. For several years, the bird returned to be fed by Rene.
"After a lengthy battle with dementia I can picture my sweet, spirited husband being greeted by our son when he meets God in Heaven and walks among Angles," said Helen Ferland.
In addition to his wife Helen, Rene is survived by his two daughters, Dianne Engle of Putnam, Donna Manzaro and her husband Frank of Dudley, Ma., six grandchildren, Ryan Robbins and his partner Michelle, Jonathan Ferland and his wife Jennifer, Holly Jae Adams and her husband Justin, Sarah Freundschud and her husband Tim, Gina Duval and her husband Jared, Tricia Manzaro, and thirteen beautiful great-grandchildren. Rene was predeceased by his beloved son Rene Ferland, Jr.
All funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. 06260. For memorial guest book visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
