Renee Roberts
1960 - 2020
Plainfield, CT - Renee E. Roberts
November 29,1960-June 22,2020
Renee E. Roberts , 59, passed away Monday June 22,2020. Born in Denver, Colorado, but resided in Plainfield, CT.
Preceded in death by husband of 12 years Gilles A. Roberts, sister Linda Zurowski, father Joseph Bell, and son Jacob
She leaves behind 1 son Kraig L'Heureux and his partner Kimmy Thompson of TN, mother Lorraine Bell of CT, brother Kraig Benoit of WA, brother in law Peter Zurowski of CT, niece Jenn and nephews, Justin and Jared Zurowski of CT.
Renee enjoyed being with family and friends. Renee was a beloved mother. Her favorite color was purple. She loved morning glory's, hearts, butterflies, and loved her pink flamingos.

