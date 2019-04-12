Home

Reta D. Zigaro 1928 - 2019
North Franklin - Reta D. Zigaro, 90, a resident of Elisha Brook in North Franklin, died peacefully on Thusday, April 11, 2019. Born in Aroostook Junction, New Brunswick, Canada on Aug. 15, 1928 she was the daughter of Francis and Sadie (Cress) Pelrine and was the loving wife of the late John Zigaro. She is survived by her children Tanya D. Lane, Francis G. Dudley, and Ronald K. Dudley; seven grandchildren, Ashely, Sarah, Hunter, Jessica, Josh, Michelle, and Kim; four great grandchildren, Hazel, Frederick, Ashlyn, and Griffen; and her sister Marjorie Plener. She was predeceased by her son Gregory J. Dudley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Apr. 15, at 1:00 pm at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will be private. Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
