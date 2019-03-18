|
RHONDA M. PELLETIER 1967 - 2019
LOMPOC, CA - Rhonda M. Pelletier passed away February 24, 2019 at her home in Lompoc, CA. She was born February 6, 1967 the daughter of Ronald G. and the late Kathleen (Milone) Pelletier. Her mother passed away in 1994. Besides her father Ron, she is survived by her step-mother Ruth, Rhonda's brother Anthony and wife Jennifer Werb, their son Rigel. She also leaves her aunts Arlette Pelletier (Godmother) and aunt Georgette Donlon. Her uncle Jean Pelletier. Cousins Robert Grandchamp and wife Sandy, Brenda Chase and husband Burt, April Hartling and husband Jerry and their daughter Amalia, and Nathan Pelletier and son Sebastian and many other family members. She was also predeceased by her Maternal grandparents, Mae and Tony Milone, her Paternal grandparents, Yvette and Joseph Pelletier, and an Uncle Wilfred Pelletier
Rhonda was a writer and a musician who was known for her dedication to making words "mean something" She asked to be remembered by the quote by Pink Floyd –" Long you live, High you fly, Smiles you give, Tears you cry, And all you touch, And all you see, Is all your life will ever be."
Rhonda's funeral will be private. Anyone wishing to make a donation to her favorite charity can do so by sending donations to the Mental Health Association of CT, Jacquelyn Davis, 61 S. Main St., Suite 100, West Hartford, CT 06107 specifying for Training on Dissociative Identity Disorders. Rhonda will mostly be remembered for her giving heart, her warm smile, and musical talent. Simply Remembered Cremation Care, Santa Barbara, CA.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019