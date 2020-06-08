Richard A. Black
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Black 1937 - 2020
Preston - Richard A. Black, 83, passed away June 6, 2020 at Evergreen Health Center in Stafford Springs.
Richard was born in Sullivan, Maine, the son of the late Robert and Helen (Andrews) Black.
He married Janet (Fox) January 26, 1984 in Norwich. She survives him.
He worked at Electric Boat for 40 years, retiring as a Welding Supervisor. After his retirement he worked as a driver for the Rose City Senior Center.
He was a collector of many things, and loved to putter around.
In addition to his loving wife Janet, he is survived by his sons Timothy Black and wife Donna of Groton, Thomas Black and wife Dorice of Ellsworth, ME, step-children Michael Minor and wife Dianne of Bozrah, Heidi Liebal and husband Douglas of Preston, Travis Minor of Hendersonville, NC, and Ryan Minor of Preston. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kera Chapman and husband Keith, Dr. Kevin Black, Kelsea Black, Thomas Black and wife Jessica and Austin Black and wife Sarah, step-grandchildren Amber Mitchell and husband Keith, and Andrew and Brendan Liebal, and by 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Preston City Cemetery at 11 am. There are no calling hours.
To leave a message of condolence for Richard's family, please visit his memorial at www.churchandallen.com
Memorial donations in Richard Black's memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St. Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved