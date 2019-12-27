|
Richard Blanchard 1956 - 2019
Danielson - Richard J. Blanchard, 63, of Danielson, CT passed away December 25, 2019. Born June 10, 1956 in Woonsocket, RI. Richard was a Carpenter most of his life. He loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing and country music.
He is survived by his children Vicki-Lynn Blanchard of Putnam, Christopher Blanchard of Danielson, Jonathan Lippard (Cynthia) of Barberton, OH and Jessica Lippard of Danielson; his mother Ruth Lamoureux of Danielson; his siblings Ann Leclerc (Richard) of Dunedin, FL, Kathy Combs (Ronald) of Danielson, Peter Lamoureux of Putnam; his six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his dog Shelby. He was predeceased by his siblings Michael, Sonny and Karen.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019