Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Blanchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Blanchard Obituary
Richard Blanchard 1956 - 2019
Danielson - Richard J. Blanchard, 63, of Danielson, CT passed away December 25, 2019. Born June 10, 1956 in Woonsocket, RI. Richard was a Carpenter most of his life. He loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing and country music.
He is survived by his children Vicki-Lynn Blanchard of Putnam, Christopher Blanchard of Danielson, Jonathan Lippard (Cynthia) of Barberton, OH and Jessica Lippard of Danielson; his mother Ruth Lamoureux of Danielson; his siblings Ann Leclerc (Richard) of Dunedin, FL, Kathy Combs (Ronald) of Danielson, Peter Lamoureux of Putnam; his six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his dog Shelby. He was predeceased by his siblings Michael, Sonny and Karen.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -