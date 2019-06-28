Richard C. Fournier 1951 - 2019

Woodstock - Richard "Rich" Fournier, 68, of Joy Rd., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was married to the love of his life, Jeannine (Auger) Fournier, for 43 years. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Roger and Angela (Lorkiewicz) Fournier.

A long-time resident of Northeast CT, Richard started his career at Day Kimball Hospital as a Radiological Technologist in 1971, and later served as Administrative Director of Diagnostics until his retirement in 2008. During his tenure as Director, Richard's commitment to people and quality care made a lasting impact to the community.

Richard was a member of the Pomfret Rod and Gun Club, where he spent many hours target and skeet shooting with close friends and family. A lifelong outdoorsman and lover of nature, he was an accomplished deer hunter with both bow and firearms, as well as an avid freshwater and saltwater fisherman. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the finer points of his hobbies, which also included woodworking and building quality furniture.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Gregory P. Fournier and Kevin T. Fournier and his wife Katie; his daughter, Danielle M. Long and her husband Patrick; his brother Paul J. Fournier and his wife Patricia; and 5 grandchildren: Connor and Caitlin Long, and Owen, Annabella and Cecelia Fournier.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rich's family from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. A gathering will begin in the funeral home on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, 568 Pomfret Rd., Pomfret, CT. A private burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Center Rd, Woodstock, CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wyndham Land Trust, P.O. Box 302, Pomfret Center, CT, 06259. The Mission of the Wyndham Land Trust is to conserve and steward the natural resources of Windham County, Connecticut – the water courses, swamps, woodlands, and open space; the vertebrate, invertebrate, and plant life therein; and the scenic, natural, and historic sites. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 28 to June 30, 2019