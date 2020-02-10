|
|
Richard Cardinal 1949 - 2020
Moosup - Richard "Rick" Cardinal was born in Putnam on June 23, 1949 to Clarence Cardinal and Violet (Welcher) Cardinal. He passed away February 7, 2020. Rick was a well-known contractor in the area, operating his business for over 50 years. His pastimes included softball leagues, tournament bass fishing, creating beautiful antique signs and most of all he loved his home, his pets, flowers, birds, bumblebees, and his crazy squirrels. Rick is survived by his partner of 25 years, Diane Valenti and her children Paul, Anita and Melissa. He also leaves behind a brother, Ken Cardinal (Cindy) of Pomfret, brother Gary Paine of Pomfret, his nephews Trevor Cardinal (Cydney) of Brooklyn and Tory Cardinal (Courtney) of Pomfret. Per Rick's request, there are no services and the burial is private. Donations in Rick's name can be made to C/O Dog Star Rescue PO Box 721 Canton, CT 06019. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020