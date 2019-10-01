|
Richard Caron 1933 - 2019
Richard Caron, 85, of Bozrah went home peacefully to be with our Lord, in the early hours of September 26, 2019 with his loving wife of 60 years, Lillian, by his side.
Richard was born Nov. 28, 1933 in Fort Kent, ME. There he worked the potato, corn and produce fields while raising six children with his wife Lillian. He was a paratrooper in the Army and was a cook who fed many in the service.
Later in CT, Richard was a construction worker and then a superintendent taking care of apartment complexes along with his wife.
Most of all Richard was a devoted and loving Father to his children. He was graced with the best sense of humor and he loved to have fun.
He is survived by his wife Lillian Caron and his six children Sharon Caron of Norwich, Lisa and Mark Dubicki of Bozrah, Laurie and Andy Soulor of Griswold, Kevin and Michelle Caron of Uncasville, Keith and Nina Caron of Canterbury and Calvin Caron of Bozrah. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brothers Gilford, Danford, Norman and sisters Jeanne, Iona and Norma.
He was predeceased by his parents Docite and Isabelle Caron of Fort Kent, ME; his brothers Lincoln, Arnold, Dana, Melvin, Gayland, Harold, Valier and sisters Rena and Bernadette. He was also predeceased by his first grandson Todd Caron.
A Mass of Christian services will be held Friday Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Peter and Paul's Church 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich, CT 06360.
Please visit www.cum mings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019