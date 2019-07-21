|
|
Richard Dean Morrison 1944 - 2019
Lebanon - Richard Dean Morrison, 74, of Lebanon, CT, husband of Joyce (Eldridge) Morrison, died on July 16, 2019 at Backus Hospital, Norwich. Born Dec 16, 1944, son of the late John W. and Lila (Davis) Morrison.
Besides his beloved wife Joyce of 55 years, he is survived by his children, Rex and Corinne (Conley) Morrison, Scott and Kari (Morrison) Lake, Andrew and Brenda (Esponda) Morrison. His grandchildren, Lila Lake, Jake Poulin, Andie, Ace, James, Mackenzie and Jordis Morrison, Shelby Merchant and his great granddaughter Nataley Poulin.
He was predeceased by his daughter Heidi, his grandson Andrew Jr., his siblings John, Donald, Wayne, Marilyn, Susan and Corinne.
Please join us at the New Lebanon Cemetery, Waterman Rd., Lebanon to share stories and say our goodbyes on Sunday July, 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019