Richard E. Doyle 1935 - 2020

CANTERBURY - Richard E. "Dick" Doyle, age 84 passed away peacefully and at his home on June 3, 2020.

Richard was born on September 25, 1935, in New Haven, Conn., son to the late Edward E. and Rose (Roy) Doyle.

Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Sally Francis Doyle. She passed away August 6, 2019.

Both Richard and Sally lived in Canterbury all their adult lives where they raised three children. He is survived by daughter Kathleen Loomis of Putnam, son Wayne (Dawn) Doyle of Marlborough and daughter Keely Doyle of Plainfield, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister Arline Scheibeler and sister-in-law Elizabeth Jodoin.

Richard was the owner and operator of Doyle's Auto Body in Canterbury for over 40 years. Throughout the years, many friends would often stop by 'the garage' to swap stories, work on cars or motorcycles or just to hang out as they could always count on interesting conversations. He enjoyed spending his time shooting the breeze with friends, family and neighbors. He enjoyed all parts of the conversations but was particularly fond of asking questions as he had a passion for life and was always interested in learning more.

Dick lived life with tenacity and similarly to his racing days, he never sat idle for long. He was a car and motor enthusiast with the ability to fix just about anything. In the 1960's Richard raced at Colchester Dragway amongst other racing venues and won many races. During his racing career, Dick was most proud of racing a 1964 Ford Thunderbolt.

The other hobbies he enjoyed over the years were: water skiing, parasailing, snowmobiling, fly-fishing, skydiving, billiards, making homemade wine, and blazing trails in the woods on his motorcycle, dune buggy and ATVs.

He was an expert with rifles and an accomplished hunter. He was an avid reader and became very knowledgeable in many different subject areas. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and loved listening to music. He and his late wife Sally loved to travel. If there was no adventure to be found, you could be sure that Dick would make the adventure and invite friends and family to share the adventure with him. Here's to you Richard Doyle. You had a blast!

There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends on Sunday June 21, 1 - 3 p.m. at 495 Westminster Rd., in Canterbury at the Doyle residence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store