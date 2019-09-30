|
|
Richard E. Lussier 1947 - 2019
Jacksonville, FL. - Richard Earl Lussier, 72, passed away at home on Sept. 20, 2019. He was born April 10, 1947 in Putnam to parents Joseph Ovide Emile Lussier and Helen May Dinsdale. He was a 1966 graduate of Putnam High School, where he was co-captain of the Clippers football and track teams. The U.S. Navy veteran served three Vietnam combat tours between 1966-69 on the USS Kitty Hawk. His 35-year, award-winning, culinary career included a prolific stint as executive chef at the downtown Sheraton Hartford Hotel.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Nora Elena (Geissler) Lussier of Jacksonville, Fla.; son Mark Kenneth Lussier, his wife Wendy and their sons Jacob Joseph and Alexander Mitchell, from Naperville, Ill.; daughter Christina Elena (Lussier) Burke of Middleburg, Fla., and her sons Michael Scott Jr. of Riverdale, N.J., and Travis Richard of Middleburg, Fla. Richard also leaves his beloved nephew and nieces and their families: Robert E. Glenn III of Shepherdstown, W.V.; Mary E. Glenn of New Rochelle, N.Y.; Jane E. Glenn of Pomfret, Conn.
The Lussier family encourages donations be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019