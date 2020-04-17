|
|
Richard Hall 1942 - 2020
Norwich - Richard Arthur Hall, 77, of Fowler Avenue in Norwich, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Backus Memorial Hospital following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and pneumonia.
Richard was originally from Wisconsin but settled in Southeastern CT in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 and was employed at Pfizer INC. for 33 years.
He leaves behind his 3 sons, Christopher Hall of Oakdale, Brian Hall of Athol, MA and Bruce Hall of Ledyard, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to current pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. The family plans to bury Richard's remains in a family plot in Wisconsin once travel is safe, per Richard's request.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020