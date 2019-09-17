|
Richard J. Blake Sr. 1936 - 2019
Plainfield - Richard J. Blake Sr. 83, beloved husband of Judy (Miller) Blake entered into eternal life everlasting with his savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 15, 2019. He was born Sept. 22, 1936 in Putnam a son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Jacques) Blake and had resided in Plainfield for over 50 years. Mr. Blake was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years, retiring several years ago. Mr. Blake enjoyed fishing and going to antique cars shows .He attended New Life Assembly in Griswold. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons Richard (Nancy) Blake, Jr. of Plainfield , James (Jen) Blake of N. Grosvenordale; 3 daughters Cindy (David) Millette of FL , Susan (Byron) Beausoleil of Plainfield , Sherry Tyler of Plymouth; and Colton Blake of Griswold. 9 grandchildren , 3 step grandchildren , 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 5 brothers. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (9-21-19) at 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Assn 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. www.doughertybros funeralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019