Richard J. Breen 1954 - 2020
Griswold - Richard Joseph Breen, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 6, 2020.
He was born in Hartford, on November 17, 1954, to the late John "Smokey" and Jeanne (Mather) Breen. Richard, known to some as "Dickie," "Dick," "Ricky," "Rich," and "Red," and to many as "Chooch" loved life and being around people. Richard will be remembered for his infectious personality, positive outlook on life, and willingness to always lend a hand to those in need.
Richard graduated from Griswold High School in 1972 and lived most of his life in Griswold before retiring and moving to Waterford in 2018 to be closer to his children, grandchildren, and the ocean.
Richard worked for Gileau Trucking and Greenman Trucking before starting his own business in 1978. After almost 30 years in the trucking business, Richard left to finish out his career working for the Griswold Highway Department until his retirement in 2016.
Richard possessed a passion for music starting during his teenage years when he was a member of the youth group at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. Often, Richard could be found playing the guitar and singing whenever friends and family gathered. Over the years, he also lent his voice to various groups including the Preston Community Chorus, Griswold Players Chorus, Rose City Chorus, and the Preston City Congregational Church Choir.
Richard enjoyed entertaining others and spreading joy through music; he was a frequent performer at local nursing homes and the Griswold Senior Center. In addition to music, Richard enjoyed playing golf with friends, bike riding and exploring new trails, relaxing at the beach with his wife, and in the late 80s and early 90s owned and drove his own race car at local tracks and Pocono Speedway.
What defined Richard most was his dedication to and love for his family. Richard married the love of his life Sharon Barnes on April 19, 1975. Together they built a beautiful family; Richard's three "girls", Amanda, Erin, and Meghan, were his world and there was nothing he would not do for them. An active and supporting father, Richard was a staple at all events his girls were involved in.
Not only an exceptional father, Richard was also the best Papa to his five grandchildren. His presence put a smile on each of their small faces and they were the joy of his life.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Sharon Breen of Waterford; daughters Amanda Christiansen (Brian Christiansen) of North Andover, MA, Erin Duggan (Matt Duggan) of Niantic, and Meghan Breen (Tyler Amado) of Montville; grandchildren Cole, Grace, and Lily Christiansen and Declan and Delaney Duggan; sister Kate Breen; brothers Michael Breen, James Breen, and John Breen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to offer their sincerest gratitude to the entire staff of the Close Observation Unit at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care over the past few months.
Richard's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Rd., Griswold.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Preston City Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's honor to the Preston City Congregational Church, 321 CT-164, Preston, CT; or the Hospital for Special Care's music therapy program, 2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020